‘No plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia invades’: NATO Chief asserts

London: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that NATO has no plans to deploy combat troops to non-NATO member Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion.

Asked on BBC Television whether he would rule out putting NATO troops in Ukraine if Russia does invade, Stoltenberg said: ‘We have no plans to deploy NATO combat troops to Ukraine … we are focusing on providing support’. ‘There is a difference between being a NATO member and being a strong and highly valued partner as Ukraine. There’s no doubt about that’, Stoltenberg added.

