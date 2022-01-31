Civic Elections in Bengal –to be postponed: says BJP

In light of the Covid-19 scenario, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to meet with top officials of the West Bengal State Election Commission on Monday to request a postponement of civic polls in the state next month.

‘In light of the Covid-19 scenario, the West Bengal BJP will meet with the State Election Commission on Monday to seek that the polls for the other municipalities be postponed by four weeks,’ stated state BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya.

West Bengal reported at least 3,427 Covid-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of current cases to 31,562. On Sunday, at least 33 people died. The rate of positive was 6%.

The poll watchdog informed the Calcutta high court in December that it plans to hold polls on January 22 in five municipalities: Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Howrah, and Chandannagar. On February 27, elections for the remaining 106 civic bodies will be held, according to the statement.

Elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation were held on December 19.