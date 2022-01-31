Two ships collide off the Dutch coast; evacuation ongoing

On Monday, after colliding with another ship and taking on water, emergency helicopters began removing crews from a ship that was left rudderless at a wind turbine park off the Dutch North Sea coast, emergency officials reported.

A strong storm ravaged portions of northern Europe on Monday, causing the collision of the two ships. It happened after Storm Malik killed at least four people over the weekend, demolishing homes, causing flooding, and knocking out power to thousands of people.

According to Edward Zwitser, a spokesman for the Royal Dutch Lifeboat Company, a freighter named the Julietta D collided with another boat around 20 miles (32 kilometres) west of the port of Ijmuiden. The other boat was damaged as well, but it was able to continue on its journey.

The first search and rescue chopper had arrived on the location, according to the Dutch coast guard, and crew members were being removed from the ship.

The rescue mission featured three helicopters, one of which was from Belgium.

In a telephone interview with The Associated Press, spokesperson Edward Zwitser said that the Juliette D experienced damage “that poses a direct threat to the 18 personnel on board.”

Thousands of residences in the Nordic region were left without power on Monday, and flooding was reported in the region’s North Sea and Baltic Sea harbours. Strong gusts uprooted trees and caused traffic problems in the western Netherlands on Monday morning.