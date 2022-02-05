Leaders of France and Germany to visit Russia and Ukraine amid tension

In the next weeks, French President and German Chancellor will visit Moscow and Kyiv, bolstering diplomatic efforts to discourage Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine and to find solutions to the rising tensions.

Emmanuel Macron of France will visit Moscow on Monday and Kyiv on Tuesday, while Olaf Scholz of Germany will visit Kyiv on February 14 and Moscow on February 15.

The high-level visits to the countries come after China endorsed Russia’s demand that NATO guarantee Russia not to expand into Ukraine, and after the US accused the Kremlin of a sophisticated conspiracy to stage a Ukrainian force attack that Russia might use as a justification for military action. The US has not produced any supporting evidence for the charges, which Moscow has categorically refuted.