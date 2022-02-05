US looking at options for extending gap between 2 doses of vaccine ;

The US health officials are thinking of extending the gap between 2 doses of Covid vaccine to reduce the danger of heart inflammation and also to increase the efficiency of the medicine .

During a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel of outside advisers to the CDC, Dr. Sara Oliver, an official at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the agency was considering making the recommendation for Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech injections.

The recommended time between the first two shots of Pfizer’s vaccine is three weeks in the United States, and four weeks for Moderna’s. Dr. Oliver added in her presentation that a longer interval appears to minimise the risk of myocarditis, which is already rare, and that the lowest rates of heart inflammation after vaccination occur when the vaccines are given eight weeks apart.