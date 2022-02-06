DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country announces National Sport Day holiday

Doha:  The Amiri Diwan  in Qatar announced National Sport Day holiday. The  Amiri Diwan  announced that February 8, 2022 will be a official holiday to mark national Sports Day. The National Sports Day of Qatar falls on Tuesday of the second week of February every year.

Earlier, the  National Sport Day Committee at the Ministry of Sports and Youth in Qatar announced ‘Sports is Life’ as the slogan for this year’s National Sport Day.

