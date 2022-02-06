Gulf country updates entry rules

Manama: The Civil Aviation Affairs in Bahrain issued updated entry rules. The authority has lifted the mandatory PCR test results for arrivals.

As per the new guidelines, all international passengers arriving in the country must take a PCR test to taken upon arrival. The unvaccinated passengers must undergo a precautionary quarantine.

The authority urged all residents to follow all precautionary health measures announced by the authorities. Meanwhile, one death due to Covid-19 was reported in the country in the past 24 hours. There are currently 21 cases in a critical condition.