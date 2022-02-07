Actress Kishori Shahane escapes major accident, shares pics of damaged car

Actress Kishori Shahane, who plays ‘Bhavani Chavan’ in the television series ‘Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ had met with a near-fatal vehicle accident on Saturday. The actress and her family were unharmed after their car crashed with a truck on a highway.

Taking to the Instagram handle, the actress shared the picture of the wrecked car and wrote alongside, ‘Our car met with an accident.. car destroyed, lives saved… God Bless… Jako rakhe saiya maar sake na koi. #save #life #godbless’.

Click here to view the post

While commenting on Kishori’s post, Yamini Malhotra, who portrayed ‘Shivani’ in the renowned Star Plus serial, voiced her concern. Actors Adish Vaidya and Sheetal Maulik also expressed their worry for the actress. Adish wrote, ‘Thank god u both are fine’, while Sheetal added, ‘This was major @kishorishahane thank god no one was hurt’. Her followers also showed their relief in the comments section.

Also Read: Google Chrome changes its logo for the first time in 8 years

In the television drama ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’, Kishori Shahane plays the aunt role of ACP Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt). The programme frequently showcases Bhavani’s odd chemistry with Pakhi, Sai, and Virat. For the past three decades, Kishori Shahane has worked in the entertainment industry. She has previously worked on a number of successful ventures. She is also a classical and folk dancer.