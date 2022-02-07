Another Gulf country introduces ‘golden’ permanent residency visas

Manama: Bahrain government has decided to introduce ‘golden’ permanent residency visas. The new visa was announced to attract foreign investors and talented individuals. The new type of visa will be renewed indefinitely and will give the right to work in Bahrain and residency for family members.

‘The visa is aimed at attracting investors, entrepreneurs, and highly talented individuals who can contribute to Bahrain’s ongoing success’, said the statement issued by Ministry of Interior.

As per the new policy, a person who have resided in Bahrain for at least five years and earned an average salary of at least BHD 2000 per month will be eligible for the visa. Those who own properties above a certain value, and retirees and ‘highly talented’ individuals who meet certain criteria will also qualify.

Earlier, the UAE had launched a ‘Golden Visa’ for professionals and artists.