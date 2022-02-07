Dubai announces new tarrif

Dubai: Dubai government has decided to limit the use of single-use bags. The Executive Council in Dubai has approved the plan to impose a tarrif on single-use bags.

As per the Council, single-use bags will cost 25 fils at stores across the Emirate from July 1, 2022. The tariff applies to restaurants, pharmacies and e-commerce deliveries. Dubai will implement a complete ban within two years, as per the policy announced by the Executive Council.

As per authorities in Dubai, around 50% of camel deaths in the UAE are caused due to consumption of plastic bags. The Dubai Executive Council also said that 86 per cent of turtles found dead on the Emirates’ shores had consumed plastic materials.