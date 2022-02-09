Bomb threat at Black History month event, Emhoff whisked from event

Following a bomb threat, Secret Service agents whisked Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, out of an event at a Washington high school on Tuesday.

Emhoff had gone to Dunbar High School to help commemorate Black History Month and had been in the school’s museum for a few minutes when a member of his security detail approached him and said, “We have to go.” Emhoff was ushered into his waiting motorcade and driven away.

Following that, an overhead announcement instructed students and teachers to “evacuate the building.”

Enrique Gutierrez, a spokesperson for the District of Columbia Public Schools who was at Dunbar for Emhoff’s appearance, said there had been a bomb threat.

Later Tuesday, the US Secret Service issued a statement saying that “at this time, there is no information to indicate the threat was directed toward our protectee,” referring to Emhoff.