Edappadi Palaniswami accepts MK Stalin’s challenge to discuss the NEET issue.

On Thursday, February 10, Tamil Nadu Opposition leader and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) accepted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s challenge to discuss the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) exams and issues.

DMK President MK Stalin challenged AIADMK leaders EPS and O Panneerselvam (OPS) to discuss NEET and whether the NEET exams were held during the DMK rule while addressing to cadres in Erode district ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

In response to the challenge, EPS stated that he and OPS were ready to meet with DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a public place to discuss the NEET issue and exams.

The Governor had returned the Anti – NEET bill to the Speaker that had been sent by the TN Assembly. The anti-NEET bill was recently unanimously passed by the TN assembly.