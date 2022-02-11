Went missing while trying to click selfie; Decayed corpse of Tamil Nadu man recovered after 8 days

A Tamil Nadu man’s decayed body was discovered eight days after he went missing on February 2. On February 2, Ram Kumar, a 32-year-old man, travelled to Kodaikanal with his friends. The gang had gone to the Red Rock cliffs, which the authorities had prohibited because it is a dangerous area.

Ramkumar slipped after entering the restricted area while attempting to take a selfie from the cliff’s edge. His friends had reported him missing. A six-day search was conducted in the area by forest officials, police, and a mountain climbing crew. Due to the extremely tough terrain, they were unable to find him.

Drones were also used by the search party, which comprised of 30 men, to find the missing man. Finally, two days ago, a piece of his cloth was found about 1,400 feet below the Red Rock cliff. When the team arrived, they found his decayed body between crevices. The crew recovered his body with great difficulty and wrapped it in plastic sheets. Because it had become dark, the crew had to leave and return the next day.

While one team prepared the body, another had to pull it almost 1000 feet up the Red Rock cliff. His body was then sent to the Kodaikanal Government Hospital for an autopsy, and as part of the investigation, police are questioning his friends.