NIA raids three locations in Thanjavur

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided three locations in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, around 6 a.m. on Saturday. According to sources, the search began at the residences of Abdul Khader, a two-wheeler mechanic, and Ahmed, based on information from Abdul Khader, who was arrested a year ago for reportedly being a part of the Khilafat movement, and Mannai Baba, who was arrested four months ago.
The search took five hours and was hindered when a large group gathered outside Khader and Ahmed’s residence and began shouting anti-NIA slogans. Local police intervened right away, avoiding a potentially dangerous situation.
Khader and Ahmed later stated that the NIA team took their Aadhar card information, confiscated their phones, and took texts explaining Quran verses. Further investigation is underway.
