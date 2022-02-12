Saudi Embassy issues advisory

Riyadh: The embassy of Saudi Arabia in Ukraine issued an advisory. The mission urged its citizens to quickly get in touch to facilitate their departure from the country. Several other gulf countries like Kuwait and the UAE also called on their citizens to postpone any plans to visit Ukraine amid heightened tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.

Several European countries have also issued a notice advising against travelling to Ukraine.

The border tension between Russia and Ukraine have escalated in the last couple of weeks. Both the countries had deployed massive troops along the border. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the border.