UAE issues new travel advisory

Dubai: UAE citizens have been asked to postpone travel to Ukraine. The UAE Embassy in Ukraine has issued the advisory.

Earlier, the United States and its allies urged their citizens to leave Ukraine right away to avoid a Russian invasion, including a possible air assault. Australia and New Zealand became the latest countries to urge their citizens to leave as soon as possible, joining Britain, Japan, Latvia, Norway and the Netherlands.

The border tension between Russia and Ukraine have escalated in the last couple of weeks. Both the countries had deployed massive troops along the border. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the border.