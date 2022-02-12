US Prez dispatches 3000 more troops to Poland ;

The Pentagon is sending another 3,000 combat troops to Poland to join 1,700 already stationed there as a demonstration of American commitment to NATO allies as it is apprehensive about the prospect of Russia invading Ukrain, according to a senior defence official.

According to the defence official, the additional soldiers will depart their post at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in the coming days and should be in Poland by early next week, according to ground rules set by the Pentagon. They are the 82nd Airborne Division’s infantry brigade’s remaining elements.

Their mission in Ukraine will be to train and provide deterrence rather than to engage in combat. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, issued a public warning to all American citizens in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible. According to Sullivan, Russian President Vladimir Putin could give the order to invade Ukraine at any time.