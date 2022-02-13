Racially aggravated attack in London; Woman’s hair ripped from scalp, police seek info on man

In a racially aggravated assault in London, a 31-year-old woman’s hair was ripped from her scalp. A photo of a man wanted in connection with the attack has been issued by the police. The incident occurred outside East Croydon Railway Station in south London on December 18, 2021. According to the police, the victim was attacked after got off a Route 119 bus.

According to Scotland Yard, the woman’s hair was pulled by the suspect, and a portion of her scalp was taken off. According to the Guardian, the suspect then punched the woman in the back of the head, causing her to fall.

During the racially aggravated attack, the victim also suffered face injuries. Detective Constable Becky Hughes said, ‘This was an entirely unprovoked assault which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground.’ ‘I would urge anyone who was there, or who recognises the person whose image we have released today, to come forward. We need to identify and speak with him,’ the police officer added.