UAE releases list of countries vaccinated residents can enter without a negative PCR test

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has released a list of countries that vaccinated residents can enter without a negative PCR test. Vaccinated residents can enter without a negative PCR test.

At present, the UAE world’s most vaccinated nation, with 96% of the population fully vaccinated. In November 2021, the UAE had reached a landmark with 100% of its eligible population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates’ website, the UAE’s vaccinated residents and citizens can travel to eight countries without taking a negative Covid-19 test. These include Bahrain, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Lebanon, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey.