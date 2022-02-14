Bengal civic polls: TMC set to sweep the Bidhannagar board, and the celebrations have started;

The ruling Trinamool Congress is on course to score a landslide win in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and retain control of the civic board.

An ANI input said celebrations were underway in North 24 Parganas with the Mamata Banerje-led party sweeping the civic body election in Bidhannagar.

On Saturday, elections were held in Siliguri, Asansol, and Chandannagar, in additional to Bidhannagar. While the Left Front governs the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) controls the other three bodies.