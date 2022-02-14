Passenger prompts American Airlines to force land after going bersek on flight

On Sunday afternoon, the crew of an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. detained a passenger attempting to break open the plane’s door with their aircraft galley’s coffee pot as an improvised weapon.

Several passengers on Flight 1775 documented the terrifying event and following emergency landing on social media. One user shared a video of the pilot indicating that the suspect attempted to enter the cockpit first.

In footage of the conversation uploaded on Twitter, the pilot told another passenger, “He was trying but he couldn’t get to it.” The man then attempted to open the plane’s door, which would have been disastrous at that height, according to the pilot.

There have been 394 disruptive passenger events recorded to the Federal Aviation Administration this year as of Feb. 8. In 2021, the worst year on record, 5,981 occurrences were reported.

Midway through the five-hour flight from Los Angeles Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Sunday, there was midair mayhem. The jet was only 40 miles from an airport, according to the pilot, and a flight tracker showed it made a quick left turn and rapid descent into Kansas City shortly before 2:30 p.m.

According to a statement from the FBI’s Kansas City office, law enforcement officers who met the plane upon arrival found the passenger had been “interfering with the flight crew” and brought him into custody.