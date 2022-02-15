Israel’s Prime Minister talks with Bahrain’s Crown Prince in effort to strengthen ties

On Tuesday, Israel’s prime minister met with Bahrain’s crown prince in an effort to foster deeper collaboration and present a united front to their common foe, Iran.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the first visit by an Israeli leader to the Gulf island monarchy, less than two years after the countries established formal diplomatic relations as part of the US-brokered “Abraham Accords.”

At Manama’s Gudaibiya Palace, Bennett was received by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, who also serves as the kingdom’s prime minister, and a military colour guard. He also met with a number of ministers from the administration to discuss the need for increased economic cooperation.

As tensions with Iran have risen in recent months, the two countries have increased military cooperation.

They inked a defence accord earlier this month, and Bahrain confirmed last week that an Israeli navy officer would be stationed in Manama, which also houses the US Navy’s 5th Fleet. The Israeli military acknowledged that the 5th fleet will have a naval representative.