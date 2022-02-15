‘Should be extremely concerned about how minorities are being treated’; Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

Mani Shankar Aiyar, a Congress leader, has spoken out about the country’s ongoing hijab controversy. ‘We should be extremely concerned about how minorities are being treated’ he said.

‘Don’t need comments from outsiders to realise there is a serious threat within the country to the unity of the country and also to constitutional treatment of our minorities.’ he said in response to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) comments.

‘The PM has kept completely quiet over the calls for Muslim genocide given in Haridwar, Raipur’ Mani Shankar Aiyar said in an exclusive interview with India Today. ‘In Tamil Nadu, minorities are looked at with respect. Hope Tamil Nadu’s example is followed in the country and the Modi model is brought to an end’ he added.

The Congress leader hit out at the BJP, saying that the BJP-led governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have done nothing to address the problem.

He stated that Muslims were being discriminated against at several of hotspots, almost all of them at the instance of Sangh Parivar.