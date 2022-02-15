Tamil nadu suicide case; ABVP leader, 34 others held for trying to protest in front of CM Stalin’s residence

On Monday, February 14, National General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Nidhi Thripathi and 34 others were arrested for attempting to protest in front of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s residence over the Thanjavur student suicide case.

The incident shocked CM security personnel, who were caught by surprise.

Even after the case was handed over to the CBI, ABVP National General Secretary Nithi Tripathi stated that the Tamilnadu government was not cooperating and demanded justice for the student who allegedly committed suicide as a result of forced conversion pressure.

The Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court’s decision to refer the Thanjavur student suicide case to the CBI on Monday, February 14. Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police (DGP) had filed an appeal against the HC’s decision to refer the case to the CBI.