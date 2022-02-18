Irregularities in local body polls; AIADMK holds protest against authorities in Coimbatore

With only one day to the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections, AIADMK cadres assembled at the Coimbatore district Collector’s office and staged a sit-in protest against the authorities. SP Velumani and Pollachi Jayaraman are leading the protest. According to AIADMK cadres, Paramilitary forces should be deployed in Coimbatore to ensure a fair poll.

According to the protesting cadres, Officials are not looking into election irregularities. They blamed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of distributing gifts and money for votes.

SP Velumani, a former AIADMK minister, claimed that rowdies and gundas from several districts had been brought to Coimbatore and were attacking members of the public and AIADMK workers. ‘The situation has turned extremely violent and police are handing over gifts to the public, canvassing votes for DMK and we are demanding deployment of paramilitary forces because DMK is also planning for booth capturing,’ stated SP Velumani.

The protesters demanded that DMK cadres from other parts of the state be made to leave Coimbatore before the poll.