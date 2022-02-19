Actor Vijay apologises for causing inconvenience at polling booth in Tamil Nadu urban civic polls

Thalapathy Vijay voted in the local body elections in Chennai on Saturday. When the actor arrived at a polling station, he was greeted by a large crowd and members of the media hoping to catch a sight of him. It caused inconvenience among the general public.

Vijay apologised as soon as he realised what had happened at the polling station. Voting for urban local body elections began in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

The elections, which are being held after a ten-year break, are nothing but a battle between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) (AIADMK). The BJP, on the other hand, is making every effort to gain ground in the state.