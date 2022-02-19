Eat these foods to enhance your sex drive

Men always try various things to increase their sex drive. They take the support of medicines like Viagra and sometime fell prey to fake claims .

But there is simple and harmless way to increase your vigour and energy. And that too just include in your daily food. These foods are the substitutes of these medicines and whose intake don’t create problem in the body.

Garlic: Nitric oxide synthase present in it helps in increasing the your sex ability.

Ginseng: It increases the stamina in both males and females.

Watermelon: It is the natural Viagra as there are many healthy elements are present.

Lemon: Its juice helps in making the sex life interesting.

These foods are packed with nutrients that can increase your libido and also help to improve your overall health.