Kerala’s statement on the new Mullaiperiyar dam is arbitrary, violation of law: TN

The Tamil Nadu government strongly condemned Kerala’s announcement on Friday to build a new reservoir in place of the existing Mullaperiyar dam, calling it ‘arbitrary and amounted to contempt of Supreme Court order’

In response to Tamil Nadu’s charge, the Kerala government sought to allay the neighbouring state’s concerns by clarifying that the plan to build a new dam in place of the over a century-old dam was made to ensure the safety of those living downstream.

Roshy Augustine, Kerala’s Water Resources Minister, also stated that his state was committed to providing water to Tamil Nadu. Augustine told reporters in Kottayam that the state will hold talks with Tamil Nadu about constructing a new dam across Mullaperiyar.