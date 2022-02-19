Updated peak timings for taxi fares announced in Dubai

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued the revised peak timings for the taxi fare in the Emirate. The authority revised the fares due to change in the weekend in the emirate.

According to the new order issued by RTA, Dh12 fare will be applicable from 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm during Monday till Thursday. On Fridays, The peak fare will apply from 8 am till 10 am and 4 pm till 12 pm. On Saturday-Sunday weekend, peak hours are from 4 pm to 12 pm.

RTA also announced that on Friday and Saturday, the Metro lines shall operate from 5 am to 2.15 am. On Sunday, the metro will be in service from 8 am to 1.15 am. Service hours for tram are from Monday to Saturday from 6 am to 1 am. Passengers can settle the fares by cash, credit card, NOL card, Careem application, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay.

RTA also announced that Red and Green Lines would operate from Monday to Thursday from 5am to 1.15am. The Metro lines shall operate from 5am to 2.15am on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the metro will be in service from 8am to 1.15am.