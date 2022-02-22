Israel tests naval air defence system successfully

On Monday, Israel announced the successful testing of a new naval air defence system, intercepting a number of threats in what officials called a critical layer of protection against Iran and its regional proxies.

The “C-Dome” system is a naval counterpart of the Iron Dome, which has been employed for the past decade to shoot down rockets fired from Gaza. The C-Dome is being placed on Israel’s latest-generation corvette warships, which protect Israel’s Mediterranean shoreline and offshore natural gas reserves.

According to the Defense Ministry, the exercises mimicked a variety of approaching threats such as rockets, cruise missiles, and drones.

“The systems that we are constructing as part of Israel’s multi-tier missile defence array enable us to operate against Iranian proxies in the region and fight against their continually improved armament systems,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated. “We continue to be two steps ahead of them, and we will continue to build and upgrade our capabilities in order to preserve regional security superiority.”

The government stated that the tests were recently conducted but declined to provide a specific timetable.

The C-Dome will be integrated into Israel’s multilayered missile defence system, which will contain weapons capable of intercepting everything from long-range missiles to short-range rockets.

The test comes at a time when tensions are high. Last week, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group flew two drones into Israeli airspace, and Iran is said to be close to negotiating a new international nuclear deal with world powers that will relieve it of severe sanctions. Israel is opposed to the agreement, fearing that Iran may redirect newly available funds to proxies such as Hezbollah.