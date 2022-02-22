Vehicle falls into deep gorge , killing 11 and injuring 2 ;

A vehicle carrying wedding group fell into the gorge at Sukhidang Reetha Sahib Road in Budam village of Uttarakhand’s Champawat, on Tuesday morning.11 people are killed and 2 are injured in a tragic accident.

The victims were on their way back from a wedding in Panchmukhi Dharamshala, Tanakpur Nilesh Anand Bharane, Kumaon’s Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), confirmed the news.

According to the DIG,’ the critically injured driver and another person were taken to the district hospital for treatment’.

The victims were from the Uttarakhand villages of Kakanai’s Danda and Kathoti.