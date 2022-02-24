Ukraine’s president declares martial law in the country

Kyiv: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has declared martial law in the country. The Ukraine government announced this as Russia declared military operation against it . Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia had carried out missile attack targeting Ukrainian infrastructure and border guards of the country. Ukraine government accused that aim of Russian military operation is to destroy the Ukrainian state.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the Russia did not aim to occupy Ukraine and the military action was launched in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He also warned other countries not to interfere in the issue otherwise it would lead to ‘consequences they have never seen’.

European countries and the US has made it clear that they will respond decisively to Russia`s unprovoked attack.