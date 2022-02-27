Banned outfit Kuki’s insurgents threatens people to vote for BJP in Manipur: Alleges Congress

Imphal: The Congress party sought Election Commission’s ‘urgent intervention’ on Saturday, after the insurgent group Kuki National Organisation issued a statement supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur. Manipur Congress claimed the statement was an attempt to intimidate voters and urged EC to take action against the outfit.

‘The central government and ruling BJP leadership have promised swift settlement of Kuki political asiprations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the same in his public address on 23rd Feruary 2022 at Churachandpur Public Grounds. Therefore KNO has resolved to extend support to all BJP candidates for the 12th Manipur assembly elections’, the Kuki group’s statement, which has gone viral on social media, said. ‘Any person or organisation acting contrary to this appeal will be deemed acting against Kuki interest’, the letter written by PS Haokip, president of the Kuki National Organisation added.

‘It blatantly intimidates people to vote for the BJP holding out dire consequences to those who will not follow its instructions. This statement has been issued with the full knowledge and connivance of the Union home minister and the chief minister of Manipur’, the Congress said in its memorandum to EC. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also took to Twitter and called the insurgent group’s statement ‘a blatant violation of Model Code of Conduct’.

Aap Chronology Samjihye

22.02.22: PM comes to Manipur

23.02.22: Union Home Minister comes to Manipur

25.02.22: Banned outfit Kuki National Organisation issues a statement supporting BJP & threatening voters. It’s a blatant violation of Model Code of Conduct. ECI MUST intervene! pic.twitter.com/gOjaEwaQWt — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 26, 2022

Manipur will go to polls in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted and results will be declared on March 10.