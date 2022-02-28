DGCA announces decision on international passenger flights suspension

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India extended the suspension imposed on commercial passenger flights to and from India till further orders. This suspension will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by the DGCA. DGCA had extended the flight suspension till February 28 in January 19.

Also Read: India’s exports of guavas increases to $2.09 million

DGCA imposed the ban on international passenger flights on March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The ban had been extended several times since them. At present, only International passenger flights under the ‘ air bubble ‘ scheme are operating. The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation had signed bilateral air bubble agreements with around 45 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. According to the agreement, passenger flights can be operated from India to and from these countries.