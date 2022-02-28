Russia-Ukraine war: Peta India urges centre to rescue student, companion dog from Ukraine

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) India sent an urgent letter to Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, following an appeal for help on social media by Rishabh Kaushik, an Indian student refusing to leave war-torn Ukraine without his companion dog, Malibu.

They’ve requested him to grant an urgent no-objection certificate and facilitate the dog’s and Kaushik’s safe transport to India. Peta India has requested the minister to ease the rules on veterinary documentation for dogs, cats, and other companion animals travelling from Ukraine to India with their human families.

‘Separating animal companions from their guardians is another tragedy for those desperately fleeing Ukraine, and it will only result in more heartbreak and unnecessary loss of life,’ says Dr Manilal Valliyate, Peta India’s Chief Executive Officer and veterinarian.