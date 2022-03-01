Key concerns of nuclear talks still unresolved, says Iran

Iran indicated on Monday that efforts to resurrect a 2015 nuclear agreement could succeed if the US made a political decision to accept Tehran’s remaining demands, as months of negotiations reach a “now or never” stage, according to one Iranian ambassador.

The stakes of nuclear deal are enormous, ranging from sever Western sanctions against Iran to a new regional war between nations. The failure of discussions between the United States and Iran, which started more than ten months ago, can lead to hike in oil prices. The global oil prices are already under strain due to Ukraine crisis.

The remaining difficulties, according to an Iranian foreign ministry spokeswoman, include the amount to which sanctions would be rolled back, offering guarantees that the US will not leave the pact again, and resolving doubts over uranium traces discovered at many ancient but undeclared sites in Iran.

All the countries involved in the talks claim that progress has been made toward the reinstatement of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the United States in exchange for sanctions relief, which the US abandoned in 2018. However, both Tehran and Washington have stated that there are still some major issues to be resolved.