Ukraine pleads to American Jews for assistance

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded for help from American Jews, describing Russian damage in his nation as comparable to the Nazi German army moving over Europe.

‘This is blatantly anti-Semitic behaviour. I’m at a loss for words to qualify this in any other way,’ as he continued to lobby for more fighter planes from the West and a no-fly zone, Zelenskiy spoke to an umbrella body, the Conference of Presidents of American Jewish Organizations.

Zelenskiy rattled off a list of cities and villages he said Russian forces had destroyed, while outmanned Ukrainians fought with everything they had, even when they had no weapons.

In a Zoom chat, the Ukrainian leader, who is Jewish, stated, ‘They are throwing themselves under the tanks – just so you understand what’s going on here.’

According to him, the Russians are not allowing residents to leave the towns and cities that they have assaulted, are refusing to allow food and water to be brought in, and have turned off the internet, television, and electricity.

‘All of this occurred during the Nazi era,’ he explained. ‘The question of the Ukrainian nation’s survival will be the same as the subject of anti-Semitism…. All of these millions of individuals will be killed.’

According to Zelenskiy, 13 people were killed in a bakery attack in Kyiv on Monday, and 50 children with cancer had to be relocated after a missile damaged a city paediatric hospital on Sunday.

Russia says the assault, which began on February 24, a ‘special military operation’ aimed at disarming Ukraine and removing neo-Nazi leaders. This, according to Ukraine and its backers, is a justification for an invasion to capture the 44 million-strong country.