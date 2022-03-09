Punjab sweet shops flooded with orders for ladoos ahead of the poll results

Sweet stores across Punjab are bracing for the election results, stocking up on laddoos and other sweets to meet the needs of political parties planning celebrations for Thursday. A large number of candidates from various political parties have placed orders for various types of ladoos in sweet shops.

‘Jeet ke laddoos’ (victory laddoos) were prepared in a sweet store in Ludhiana, weighing about five kg each. According to Narinder Singh, president of the Punjab Halwai Association, ‘This year, we have received orders of laddoos in bulk to mark the victory of political parties in the recently held Assembly polls. We have deployed our trained staff members to prepare these special laddoos with care.’

Narinder’s staff was busy at work preparing laddoos and arranging them in attractive trays. On Thursday, the results of the recently ended Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will be counted.