Spanish woman lodges complaint against Kochi tattoo artist on sexual assault

Kochi: Amid several other #MeToo allegations coming up against celebrity tattoo artist P S Sujeesh, a Spanish woman has filed a sexual assault complaint, in Kochi. Sujeesh, owner of ‘Ink-Fected’- a Kochi-based tattoo studio , is facing complaints of sexual assault from his clients, and so far has five cases registered against him.

The woman has lodged an e-mail complaint with the Kochi City Police Commissioner, in which she alleges that she was sexually assaulted when she visited his studio in Kochi for tattooing. In response, the police have contacted the woman via e-mail to gather more information.

Sujeesh’s arrest has been recorded in two of five cases registered against him. His tattoo studio named ‘Ink-Fected studio’ is located at Cheranelloor in Kochi. Several young women on social media had alleged that they were sexually assaulted in his studio. Later, some among them lodged complaints against him. Following his arrest, he was remanded by the court for 14 days.