FIH Pro League: Indian women’s hockey team beat Germany

Mar 13, 2022, 08:37 pm IST

Bhubaneswar:  In hockey, Indian women’s team beat Germany 3-0 in a shootout  in the FIH Pro at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday. India ranked  world number 9 has secured 2 points including a shootout bonus  from the match.  As per FIH Pro League rules, if scores remain level at the end regulation period (four quarters), the match is considered a draw and both teams get a point each. A shootout follows, and the winner of the shootout bags an extra bonus point.

India had earlier lost to Germany in the first match on Saturday. India’s next matches are against England on April 2 and 3 at the same venue. India is in the second spot with 12 points in six matches. Netherlands are on top with 12 points from four matches.

