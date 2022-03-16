Crowd clashes with police after deadly shooting in San Antonio

After three police officers fatally shot a guy they said pulled out a pistol while they sought to apprehend him, a crowd gathered in San Antonio.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the individual was wanted on two felony charges, including assault on a police officer and possession of a pistol. The suspect fled as patrol police attempted to serve the warrants on Monday afternoon, he added.

When he produced a revolver from his waistband, officers opened fire, according to the police chief. According to McManus, the man died at the scene, where a firearm was discovered.

The man’s identity was not immediately revealed by police, but family members identified him as Kevin Johnson.

McManus said he didn’t know how many shots were fired by the officers or how many times the individual was shot. Witnesses told Johnson’s family that her brother had been shot nine times in the back, according to Jasmine Johnson, who identified herself as Johnson’s sister.

“He’s not a nasty person,” Jasmine Johnson explained, “so there’s no reason why this should have happened.” “No one deserves to be shot nine times in the back.”

After the incident, a crowd gathered and battled with police, who deployed pepper spray on the throng at one point. Arlene Garcia, Johnson’s mother, told San Antonio TV station KSAT that family members wanted to know what happened.

‘They shot my son from behind, which is unethical. Nobody here has anything to say to me after they shot him nine times.’ Garcia pointed at the policemen and added, ‘No one has nothing to say.’

According to department procedure, the three officers involved in the incident have been assigned to administrative duty, according to McManus.