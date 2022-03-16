Russian air carrier to resume flights to this country

Moscow: Russian air carrier, Aeroflot will resume commercial flight operations to Armenia from March 22. Aeroflot will be operating Russian-made Sukhoi Super Jet100 planes for the daily service.

Aeroflot also resumed flights to Bishkek and Osh in Kyrgyzstan on March 14 and will resume flights to Baku on March 21. Some countries that have sanctioned Russia over Ukraine have closed their airspace to Russian flights and threatened to detain planes of Russian carriers registered and leased abroad.

Aeroflot had suspended all its international flights on March 8. Russia’s largest air carrier took this decision as Rosaviatsiya, the civil aviation regulator in Russia asked all Russian airlines to stop international passenger and cargo flights due to security reasons. It said that countries may impound rental aircraft used by the airlines as part of Western sanctions that ban leasing of planes to Russia.