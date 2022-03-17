Abu Dhabi issues updated rules to enter tourist sites, events

Abu Dhabi: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has issued revised entry requirement for non-vaccinated visitors to events, tourist attractions and cultural sites in the emirate. According to the new entry rules, all non-vaccinated individuals may now enter with a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi had earlier revised entry rules for international passengers. As per the new guidelines, all vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers arriving at the Abu Dhabi International Airport are exempted from taking a PCR test. But they must submit negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of their departure or a certificate of Covid-19 recovery dated with 30 days of their flight. Children under 16 are exempted from these requirements.

The UAE government has earlier scrapped several Covid-19 restrictions such as ending PCR tests on arrival, as well as to face mask procedures.