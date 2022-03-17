UAE cargo ship sinks in Persian Gulf

Dubai: A cargo ship registered in the UAE sank in the Persian Gulf 48 km off the Iranian Coast. The ship was carrying cars. According to the International Maritime Organization, a ship named Al Salmy 6 owned by Salem Al Makrani Cargo Co. in the UAE has met with the accident.

As per reports, rough and stormy weather is the reason for the accident. There are 30 crew members on board. Rescuers had saved 16 crew members. Another 11 had made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water. The crew consisted of nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia. The vessel was going to Umm Qasr in Iraq.

The Persian Gulf is one of the most important and busy waterway. The cargo ships that carry crude oil and other shipments from the Gulf countries travel in this route.