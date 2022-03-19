Schedule of Asia Cup 2022 announced

Mumbai: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday announced the schedule of Asia Cup 2022. The event will be held from August 27 to September 11 in T20 format in Sri Lanka. This is for second time that the event is played in T20 format. The 2016 edition was also played in the T20 format.

India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka will participate in the tournament. One more country – UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong- will be included in the after a qualifier tournament. The qualifiers will begin from August 20.

The Asia Cup is held every two years. The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the inception of the tournament in 1984, India remain the most successful side in the history of the Asia Cup, winning seven of the 14 editions so far, including the last two editions (1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016 and 2018).