Actor Kriti Sanon pens poem; Celebrates International Poetry Day

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon penned a motivational poem, to celebrate the occasion of International Poetry Day.

Taking to her Instagram Handle, Kriti shared a video where she can be seen writing her verses in a diary and taking a walk on the terrace. She also recites her motivational verses in the background. ‘I wanna open every knot of who I should be, so I can elongate the rope, fly up so higher, and discover who I could be’, she penned the caption. ‘Didn’t know I had a flair for writing until I started writing…On International Poetry Day – I recommend that everyone gives writing a shot! Discover the poet within you’, it further read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

International Poetry Day is observed on March 21 every year. This day is dedicated to honouring the poets and traditions of poetry for the new generation. Meanwhile on the work front, Kriti has Pan-India film, ‘Adipirush’, action-flick, ‘Ganapath’ and the horror-comedy, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Shehzada as upcoming projects.