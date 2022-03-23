Keep children off online games, porn; Kerala Police to set up digital de-addiction centres

The Kerala Police Department will launch D-Dad digital de-addiction centres to assist children who are addicted to pornography and internet games. In two months, the project should be functional. The state government has approved the police pilot project that they submitted. Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Thrissur, and Kozhikode will be the first cities to implement it.

The state government has set allocated Rs 1.30 crore to begin work on the project in these 4 places. Both online and offline counselling will be provided to the students. Those who require additional support will be offered offline counselling at various district centres, depending on the case. This is the first time the police have developed a digital de-addiction programme anywhere in the country.

The project arose from parents’ frantic, panicked calls to the police, pleading for help. Manoj Abraham, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), stated that the police took the initiative to establish such a project since each police station receives hundreds of frantic calls from concerned parents requesting assistance in protecting their children from online games and porn sites.