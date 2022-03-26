Emmy Awards impose ban on all Russian programmes from 2022 competition

Washington: The executive committee of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced its decision to ban all Russian programmes from this year’s International Emmy Awards competition, in support of Russia invaded Ukraine. According to the Deadline, the organisation made the announcement via a statement released on Friday.

‘In support of Ukraine, the executive committee of the International Academy has decided to bar all programs from Russia from this year’s International Emmy Awards competition’, the organisation said in the statement. ‘This follows the previously announced action of suspending memberships, as well as all formal affiliations with Russia-based companies’, the statement added.

According to the International Academy, that means any programme that meets the following criteria is ineligible and if already submitted, will be withdrawn. ‘All programmes produced by and/or co-produced with Russia-based companies’, as well as ‘all programmes originally made for a Russian-owned channel, network, or streaming platform’, the academy explained.

The organisation had previously released a statement on March 1 that ‘in support of Ukraine, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences suspended the memberships of all Russian individuals, as well as all formal affiliations with Russia-based companies’. ‘Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and everyone directly affected by the independent nation’s invasion by Russia. We pray for a quick end to this tragic conflict’, the statement added. As part of that move, Mikhail Solodovnikov, whose Russian-owned T&R Prods. runs the RT network, was removed from the International Academy’s board of directors and his membership was suspended. Other Russian members, including RT International head of news Elizaveta Brodskaya, were also removed from the roster.