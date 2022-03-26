Health & FitnessLife Style

Know the latest sex trends

Mar 26, 2022, 11:34 pm IST

Sex changes according to time. There are several sex trends that become viral in a time. Lovehoney, one of the world’s top marketplaces for adult accessories, gifts and lingerie has picked up some top trends in relationship and sex for the year 2022.

Ethical non-monogamy: As per the team, Ethical non-monogamy (ENM) is becoming more common than ever and in the United States. Ethical non-monogamy means  a couple agrees that one or both can take part in romantic or sexual relationships outside their core coupling.

A recent survey conducted among 1300 adults found that  about one-third  agree their ideal relationship is non-monogamous to some degree.

As per experts, sex will become increasingly high-tech. The popularity of sex toys over the last few years has shown that many have become more comfortable with opening their bedroom doors to technology.

