Ukraine war: General reveals Russia’s primary goal !

Sergei Rudskoi, the Russian military senior General has said that the country‘s main objective will be to gain control over Donbass. He said this in the wake of the death of a seventh Russian general. Since President Vladimir Putin announced a ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine on February 24, Russia has been at war with Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military is reportedly waging a counteroffensive within Kherson, which has been taken over by Russian forces. According to AFP, a senior Russian General Staff official said, ‘The combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces has been significantly reduced, which allows us to concentrate our efforts on achieving our main objective – the liberation of Donbass’.

While in Europe, US President Joe Biden visited Rzeszow, near Ukraine, as he praised the ‘incredible’ resistance put up by Ukrainians against Russian troops. ‘Are democracies going to prevail… or are autocracies going to prevail?’ Biden said, even as Pentagon officials declared Kherson ‘contested territory once again’.

The US president met with US soldiers stationed in Poland, as well as aid workers who are addressing the massive refugee crisis there. Following the Russian invasion last month, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled to the neighboring country.

According to reports, Russia continued its bombardment in Ukraine by hitting a military command center in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, even as Ukraine’s foreign minister insisted on a ‘ceasefire, security guarantees, and territorial integrity’ for Ukraine. As the fighting continued in key regions, the Russian army claimed it had lost 1,351 troops and evacuated 400,000 civilians.